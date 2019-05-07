Award-winning Smuggling Hendrix at a cinema near you

Locally-produced award-winning film Smuggling Hendrix is coming to cinemas. Marios Piperides’ film has created a huge buzz and it is expected to attract hundreds to movie theatres. Described by Rolling Stone magazine as “absurd, comic and delicate”, it will play through much of May.

The political comedy got off to a great start when it won the jury award Best International Narrative Feature at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in New York for “its unique, comedic exploration of a complicated absurd political situation told in a clear, personal compelling way.”

The film has already proven itself as an audience favourite, winning audience awards in both France and Italy, while receiving excellent reviews in top industry magazines such as Variety and Screen International. It won the Best Film Award at the Quebec Festival in Canada and received special mentions at the Thessaloniki International Film Festival and at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, one of the most prestigious festivals worldwide.

At this year’s Cyprus Film Days it won three awards: Best Cypriot Film, the Student Jury Award and the Audience Award. Most recently, the film received the Best Screenplay Award from the Greek Film Academy (the Greek Oscars), having been nominated for an impressive total of five awards.

To date, Smuggling Hendrix has participated in more than 40 festivals in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia. It is currently being aired on HBO Eastern European and on Amazon Prime in the US and Canada and is expected to be released also in France, Austria, Israel, Lebanon and China.

The film follows 43-year-old Yiannis, a faded musician who is about to leave Cyprus in search of greener economic pastures. His plans get turned upside down when his beloved dog Jimi runs away and escapes through the buffer zone that separates the “Greek-Cypriot south” from the “Turkish-Cypriot north”. Getting Jimi back proves to be far from a simple task as animal exchange between the two sides is prohibited.

In his quest to bring his dog home, Yiannis must rely on a group of colourful characters, including Turkish settler Hasan, Turkish-Cypriot fixer/smuggler Tuberk and his ex-girlfriend Kika. Through the simple story of a man who loses his dog, Smuggling Hendrix examines how the fences we build, both real and imagined, between ourselves and the other, can be broken down once we recognise the familiarity in the face of the unknown.

Catch it in all K-Cineplex and Rio Cinemas for one week only from May 9 and in Pantheon Theatre in Nicosia with English subtitles from May 13 to 21. The film will also be released in the north at a later date.

