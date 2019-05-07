Bush fire guts four villages in South Sudan, kills 33

May 7th, 2019 Africa, World 0 comments

Bush fire guts four villages in South Sudan, kills 33

File photo

A bush fire fanned by gusty winds has gutted four villages in South Sudan’s Western Bahr el Ghazal region, killing 33 people, the president’s spokesman said, adding the toll was likely to rise.

The spokesman said in a statement late on Monday that 60 other people were in a critical condition after the fire on Sunday.

“The injured are receiving medication which is not sufficient given the remote state of the area in which the incident has taken place,” Ateny Wek Ateny said in a statement at the statehouse on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, Mathok Wal, Lol State’s information minister, said the fire had also destroyed 138 houses in the villages in Korok East County and killed 10,000 cattle.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Website Development by Cloudtech.com.cy
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close