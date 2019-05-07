European University gives honorary degree to internet inventor

The European University of Cyprus said Tuesday was a historic day for them but also for the country as it bestowed an Honorary Doctorate on the inventor of the World Wide Web Sir Timothy Berners-Lee.

The University Senate declared Sir Timothy Berners-Lee an Honorary Doctor at the School of Science in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

The ceremony took place in the presence of House Speaker Demetris Syllouris and a large number of academics, researchers, politicians, students and entrepreneurs. It was chaired by the university’s Rector Professor Costas Gouliamos, while Dean Dr Panos Papageorgis read the resolution of the School of Sciences.

Sir Timothy in his speech, unfolded his new vision for a network that will unlock data and change the way it is used. He said he is working to create a smarter internet, which he calls a “semantic web”, which will allow computers to process in a smarter way the data stored online; instead of simply limiting the detection of individual ‘key’ words, it will process the meaning of a given text.