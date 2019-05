Police on Tuesday issued a missing person bulletin for 31-year-old Araya Habtemariam From Eritrea.

Habtemariam went missing from her residence in Nicosia on 11am on May 4, police said.

She is 1.50 metres tall, slim, with long black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact police on 22802380 or the nearest station, or the public hotline 1460.