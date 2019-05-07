Kompany stunner puts City in title driving seat

Manchester City's Vincent Kompany (right) celebrates scoring the only goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium (Press Association)

 Manchester City can win the Premier League title with a victory at Brighton on Sunday, after a thundering long-range drive from captain Vincent Kompany in the 70th minute gave them a 1-0 win over Leicester City.

With Monday’s victory in their penultimate game, City return to the top of the table with a one point advantage over Liverpool who host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

It was the longest City fans have had to wait for a goal at the Etihad in this Premier Leagueseason and with nerves fraying, there was a growing sense that an impressive Leicester could wreck Pep Guardiola’s hopes of capturing successive titles.

But then Kompany picked up the ball just over the half-way line with the Leicester defence camped deep, and the 33-year-old skipper unleashed a stunning drive from 25 metres out that flew into the top corner of Kasper Schmeichel’s goal.

Leicester had an opportunity to level in the 87th minute but substitute Kelechi Iheanacho, a former City player, was unable to find the target from a promising position.

City, who have now won 13 straight league games, have 95 points to Liverpool’s 94 and also have a plus four goal difference over Juergen Klopp’s side.

