Evidence presented at Charlie Birch trial

The murder trial of a case which led to the death of Briton Robert James Birch in Paphos in June 2018 resumed on Tuesday morning, with evidence presented to the court.

A video of the pub where those involved had been before the incident was submitted at the trial, as well as a map of the area, some photographs and clothes.

Other items handed to the court are parts of the vehicle that hit the Briton and his friend and results of analyses from the Institute of Neurology and Genetics and the state chemistry lab.

35-year-old Demetrios Elidzides, a Georgian national, is accused of murdering the 39-year-old man and of the attempted murder of his friend, 32.

The suspect previously pleaded not guilty to manslaughter of the death of a British tourist hit by a car in Peyia in what authorities believe was a deliberate assault following an altercation. He also denied an attempted murder charge.

The incident took place in the morning hours of Sunday, June 24, 2018.

Police said they received a call at 2.30am informing them that two men, pedestrians, were lying injured on the tarmac on the Peyia-Ayios Georghios road in Paphos.

On arriving at the scene, they found Birch, known as Charlie, lying dead on the ground. Next to him was his injured friend,32.

Birch, a builder from Powys, Wales, died from multiple injuries.

His friend told the authorities he believed the driver had deliberately run them down.

The car, which was driven by the suspect who also had his girlfriend with him, was later found abandoned at the Ayios Georghios harbour. It was in the sea and had to be pulled out by the fire service.

The suspect and his girlfriend left the harbour on foot and were picked up on the road shortly afterwards by police.

Police suspect that dumping the car in the sea was an attempt to conceal evidence.

Before the incident, there had been an altercation at a bar in Coral Bay during which the two Britons reportedly tried to defend the woman, who was allegedly being abused by the suspect.

Police initially arrested the 23-year-old woman but she was released later as no incriminating evidence turned up against her.

The trial will continue on May 14. Until then the suspect will remain in custody.