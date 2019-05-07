New open call for artists

Dancehouse Lefkosia will continue its creative forum called InterSpace from September to December 2019 and have just opened a call for applications. Artists from various fields including dance, visual arts, music, theatre and so on are invited to propose in a short format, topics, projects or artworks either in progress or in a more final form.

What Dancehouse Lefkosia says it would be interested are proposed workshops that would instigate discussion and dialogue. “We are looking for a wide spectrum of activities (eg performances, screenings, presentations) and any other related suggestions,” says the team. “We would be particularly interested in artists whose research and work evolves or is corporeal in its dialogue with movement and the Body-Mind and contains performative elements.”

The proposal apart from presentations of projects, performances or workshops, may also involve plans for future ground-breaking interdisciplinary performance collaborations.

The centre will provide technical and organisational support within its own range of available facilities. Interested artists are invited to send their application by email to the Governing Board of the Dancehouse Lefkosia ([email protected]) stating the subject and the way they want to present their topic by July 14. Before sending the application call 22-780960 or 7000-5035 for further information.

