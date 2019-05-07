Nicosia continuing to gather info on Turkish drillship crew

The Turkish drillship Fatih was on Tuesday still stationary at the same position, not having performed any drilling operations yet, while Nicosia gathered information on the crew members with a view to having international arrest warrants issued against them.

The vessel was located at about 60km west of Paphos, well inside Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). It is being supported by three other vessels.

Last Friday Turkish authorities issued a Navtex (navigational telex) advising that the Fatih would be carrying out ‘drilling operations’ in an area west of Paphos from May 3 to September 3.

Meantime, and contrary to reports on Monday, Undersecretary to the President Vasilis Palmas clarified to the Cyprus Mail that the government has yet to file an application with the Nicosia district court requesting an international arrest warrant for the crew members.

“We’re in the process of identifying the individuals and collecting data on the crews, because the application must be thorough and airtight if it’s to stand up in court,” he said.

International arrest warrants would be sought not only for the crew of the Fatih, but of the three other ships as well.

The application is expected to be filed to court sometime in the next few days.

Assuming the court does approve the application, Cypriot police would then relay the request for arrest warrants to both Interpol and Europol.

Asked whether the Fatih is also being shadowed by a Turkish military vessel, Palmas said he did not have that information.

Also unclear are the intentions of the drillship – whether it will remain in its current position or push south, further into the EEZ.

According to press reports, the three supporting vessels are listed on the Norway International Register and may be manned by Norwegian crews. Mention was also made of some of the crew members being Russian or Ukrainian nationals.

The three supporting ships have been identified as the Korkut, the Sancar and the Altan. These are their Turkish names. However, until very recently they were going by their original names: Siem Luisa, Siem Sophie and Siem Sasha, respectively.

Daily Phileleftheros reports that the three vessels are owned by Siem Offshore – an international offshore and subsea shipping company registered on the Cayman Islands with its main offices in Kristiansand, Norway.

On what other actions are at Cyprus’ disposal to exert pressure on Turkey, Palmas reiterated the steps being taken on the political and diplomatic levels.

Foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides is in Paris for a working visit during which he will have a series of meetings focusing on Turkey’s illegal actions in the Republic of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), bilateral relations and energy issues.

Christodoulides will have a private meeting and talks at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs with his counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, during which they are expected to discuss Turkey’s illegal actions in Cyprus’ EEZ, review the whole spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on how to further strengthen cooperation, with emphasis on energy issues.

He will then hold separate meetings with Secretary of State for European Affairs Amélie de Montchalin and Secretary of State to the Minister of the Armed Forces Geneviève Darrieussecq.

Christodoulides will wrap up his visit with a meeting with Stéphane Michel, President of Middle East, Exploration & Production Division at Total SA, active in Cyprus’ EEZ.

At the same time, President Nicos Anastasiades will raise the issue of the Turkish provocations at the upcoming informal European Council, on Thursday in Romania.

This was confirmed by a senior Council official speaking to reporters in Brussels.

Lastly, Nicosia is considering asking the EU to squeeze Ankara on the matter of the EU-Turkey customs union, or blocking Ankara’s access to EU pre-accession funds.