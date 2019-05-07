Reflect Festival will share the history of the future

The largest future casting festival in southern Europe and the Middle East is coming to Cyprus this week and for the second time trendsetters, decision-makers and pioneers will come together to challenge the status quo and look everything from AI to the changing world of business, innovation in health tech, new players in mobility, and climate change.

On Thursday and Friday, over 1,000 entrepreneurs, managers, innovators, students and future enthusiasts will meet in Limassol, together with 40+ speakers “to listen, learn and reflect on the world that changes every time we open our eyes,” as the organisers put it.

Discussions about sustainability and natural energy, artificial intelligence for decision-makers and the future of customer service empowered by AI are just a few topics on the agenda for the first day.

Health tech, education, tech versus humanity and lifestyle are all areas to be explored on Thursday with the guidance of some top speakers, including Sofia, the world’s first Android citizen. The second day will continue with talks and presentations on mobility, communication, impact and entrepreneurship. The speakers, who are both Cypriots and international innovative thinkers, come from a variety of backgrounds. Find out more about them here: www.reflectfest.com/speakers/

The Festival takes place in the heart of Old Limassol, at the Carob Mill and will also host two workshops on Friday, one on the circular future and the other on our online vision and what that looks like. Only a couple of tickets are left so those interested are encouraged to book soon via the website: www.reflectfest.com

Reflect Festival

