Search continues for serial killer victims

The search for the victims of a self-confessed serial killer was set to continue on Tuesday using sonar to scan a toxic lake in Mitsero where two bodies have already been recovered.

Crews will be focusing on three points in the red lake that were marked the previous day in the search for a suitcase containing the body of one of the victims claimed by Nicos Metaxas.

According to police, Metaxas has confessed to killing five women and two children, the daughters of two of the women.

Authorities have so far recovered five bodies.

On Sunday, crews recovered the second of the three suitcases in which the killer stuffed the bodies of his hapless victims.

A search will also be carried out at some stage at another lake nearby for the remains of one of the children whose mother was found dead in a mine shaft.