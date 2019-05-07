Teachers are life-long learners at ISOP

The International School of Paphos has always encouraged and supported its staff to take part in professional development. Several such training programmes have taken place this term.

Dedicating their weekend to a very important session, members of staff recently completed their Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) First Aid training to ensure safety, whether at school or on trips.

Members of staff had the opportunity to practise using latest technologies with their practice dolls connected on Ipads which showed the pace of the CPR, the depth and the intensity of the mouth to mouth giving statistics to each team.

and leaving everyone excited about this important seminar that was held by Blue Pulse.

“I am sure that everyone gained a lot from this workshop and we will definitely will not forget the 30/2 number ever again,” said IT/facilities manager Christos Zivlas.

A number of teachers have also attended training sessions on IGCSE or A level examinations offered by Cambridge Assessment International Education. Although the teachers may have been teaching the various syllabuses for some time, such session remain important. They inform teachers about exactly what the examiners are looking for when marking students’ examinations. It also helps with best practice and new ideas from teachers in other schools.

“It is an opportunity to give feedback to the examiners in Cambridge, as to where our students find the syllabus or examination questions difficult or demanding,” explained exams officer Madeleine Kelpi.

ISOP also recently subscribed to a new training platform for our teachers to undertake online training in a number of areas to keep our students safer. These courses include health and safety and data protection.

So, if anyone thinks teachers are beginning to relax and get ready for the summer, at ISOP, they are definitely not. The staff is busy keeping their skills up-to-date and furthering their knowledge! As Albert Einstein said: “Once you stop learning you start dying”.