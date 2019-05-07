Wind, slightly lower temperatures expected this week

Windy and unsettled weather is expected in the following days, the Met office said, with slightly lower than normal temperatures.

On Tuesday, temperatures will reach 16C in the mountains, between 23C and 25C in coastal areas, and 26C inland. Strong winds and some clouds are expected.

On Wednesday some light rain may fall in the west and north. Scattered showers may also fall on Thursday afternoon, mainly in higher areas.

Temperatures are expected to remain at the same levels as on Tuesday, through to the weekend, slightly lower than usual for this time of the year.