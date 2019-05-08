Chelsea lose FIFA transfer ban appeal

May 8th, 2019 Football, Premier League, Sport 0 comments

Chelsea lose FIFA transfer ban appeal

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea have lost their appeal against FIFA's decision to ban them from signing players during the next two transfer windows

FIFA said on Wednesday that they have upheld Chelsea’s one-year transfer ban but the English Premier League club will be able to register youth players during the period following an appeal.

Chelsea were fined 600,000 Swiss francs and sanctioned in February in relation to 29 cases where regulations relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18 were breached.

“The FIFA Appeal Committee has decided to partially uphold the appeal lodged by Chelsea FC against the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee to sanction the club with a ban on registering new players at both national and international level for the next two complete and consecutive registration periods,” FIFA said in a statement.

“This ban applied to the club as a whole – with the exception of the women’s and futsal teams – and did not prevent the release of players.”

But FIFA’s Appeal Committee decided the club can still sign players under the age of 16 as they concluded imposing a ban on registering each and every minor “would not be proportionate to the offence committed”.

The next step for Chelsea could see them take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to try and freeze or overturn the ban.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Website Development by Cloudtech.com.cy
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close