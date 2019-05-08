Cruise down to Limassol boat show 2019

With its growing number of sky-high buildings, Limassol is getting ready to host an event directed at what those properties overlook: the water. The Limassol Boat Show 2019 will take place from Thursday to Sunday.

Limassol Marina is ready to host shows, demonstrations, activities, presentations of products and services, as well as unique entertainment for children and adults alike. More than 120 exhibitors from ten different countries will present the latest trends in the yachting industry, water sports, recreational fishing, diving and other related activities.

Limassol Boat Show has become a starting point for many companies that wish to present new products for the first time in Cyprus. Similar to previous editions, the show will present a wide selection of luxury yachts, fishing equipment as well as other innovative products and services.

The event will alsio offer educational activities and entertainment for the entire family. Visitors will have the opportunity to attend seminars on yachting, fishing and other topics related to the environment, while an information centre providing useful tips and advice on the sea environment will also host guests and visitors.

Virtual reality games on fishing, as well as face painting, water sports demonstrations and an underwater photography exhibition will add more fun to this year’s edition of the show.

Limassol Nautical Club will host an area for watching or even trying out Olympic sports, addressed to both children and adults, where attendees will have a rare chance to win free lessons with the LNC’s coaches.

Limassol Boat Show 2019

Three-day event with the latest trends, models, services in the yachting, diving, fishing and water sports industry. Entertainment and games for all. May 9-12. Limassol Marina. 5pm-10 (May 9). 3pm-10pm (May 10 and 11). 2.30pm-9.30pm (May 12). Tel: 25-577750