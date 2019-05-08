Elevate your mobile photography game at workshop

We live in a visual world – there’s no doubt about it. Instagram is everyhthing, video seminars are the new education tool and just about everything has graphics attached to it. Millennials are often accused of snapping pictures of their everyday life yet the truth is, it’s more than just the Generation Y that does it.

With the latest phone models, particularly of Huawei and Leica, that have upped the game of mobile photography, it’s expected the trend of using them for video and still photography is only set to grow. Hoping to educate on using this new photography tool, 6×6 Centre for Photography in collaboration with the Berlin School of Photography is organising a practical Smartphone Photography workshop with German photographer Bettina Von Kameke.

The workshop will focus on photography via mobile devices, and ways of processing, editing and sharing the images on social media. The tutor will help participants discover how to get the most out of the camera on their mobile device by guiding them on the basics of composition, lighting and technique, and showing tips and tricks to maximise the potential of a smartphone’s camera. All smartphone users are welcome – no matter the type of smartphone. The workshop is open to everyone from 15 years of age and above.

More specifically, the workshop will expand on the fundamentals of smartphone photography, exposure and light, useful accessories, best apps for quick editing, practical assignments and tips for portraits among others. A photo walk will take place after which a live image editing session will be held.

Von Kameke is the founder of the Berlin School of Photography and has produced significant photographic work, in portraiture and documentary exhibited in London, New York and Berlin. Her work investigates enclosed communities, their life, rituals and identities.

Besides being a photographer, Bettina has had a fascinating life. She has lived in various communities, observing and experiencing their way of life. She has travelled on a container ship from England to South Africa, lived in an enclosed order of Benedictine Nuns, travelled with a Circus through the Czech Republic, explored a community of male prisoners at HMP Wormwood Scrubs and many more.

The workshop will take place at 6×6 Centre for Photography, in Limassol and participants can choose to participate either on Saturday May 11 or Sunday 12.

Practical workshop with German photographer Bettina Von Kameke. May 11-12. 6×6 Centre for Photography, Limassol. 10am-3pm. €115. In English. Tel: 25-354810 Email: [email protected]