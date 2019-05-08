Greens say historic bridge in danger of collapse

A historic bridge in Paphos, dating back to at least the 1600s, is in danger of collapse despite previous government assurances that it would be restored, according to Green Party MP, George Perdikis.

Perdikis first raised the question in parliament regarding the state of the arched bridge of Skarfou in Paphos, and similar structures elsewhere, in 2017. He was informed by former minister of transport and works, Marios Demitrides, that work would be undertaken and completed in 2018 to maintain and restore the bridge.

However, the MP said that he has recently discovered that the bridge is in a poor condition and is in danger of collapsing after the strong winter winds and heavy rainfall.

“I asked the competent minister to inform the House of Representatives of what work was done in 2018 for the maintenance of the monument in question and what measures are to be taken to restore it immediately in order to prevent it from collapsing,” he said.

Perdikis also requested information about what work was undertaken in 2018 and what is planned for the restoration and maintenance of Cyprus’ Venetian bridges in Cyprus in 2019.

A response from the current minister, Vassiliki Anastasiadou, said that the Department of Antiquities considers the bridge of Skarfou to be one of the most important ancient monuments in Paphos district and that it has great architectural, archaeological and historical significance.

“Despite any concerns expressed, the monument has never been compromised. Regarding vegetation, it will be cleaned as soon as the weather conditions allow,” she said.

The minister added that the antiquities department has already taken the preliminary steps to maintain the structure in collaboration with the Paphos district engineer, the department of public works and the water development department.

“It is a monument integrated into the natural environment of which it forms an integral part, and for this reason, the department of antiquities has taken all the necessary actions to solve various problems, most notably the restoration of the river bed to its original location.”

The bridge is a stone built and narrow and dates back to 1618, according to an inscription on it.

Anastasiadou said that the project is ‘very complicated’ due to the movement of the riverbed and that spatial, architectural and altitude mapping required by the water development department to carry out anti-corrosion measures considered suitable to protect the monument from the flow of the river, are already planned.

“Architectural depiction was expected to be completed in March, but due to the high water flow, this wasn’t possible and will be completed as soon as the weather conditions allow. The change of the bed is planned during the summer months, so no water is lost,” she said.

In the autumn this year, the department of antiquities and the Paphos district engineer, will carry out the necessary maintenance of the bridge, which will include strengthening its base.

Maintenance works will also be carried out on the old bridge between Geroskipou and Acheleia in 2019.

Retoration work was also carried out on the Venetian Tzelefos bridge in 2018, she said, while the forestry department took measures to prevent private vehicles from being parked in the immediate vicinity of the bridge.