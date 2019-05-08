Man arrested for Paphos burglary

May 8th, 2019

Man arrested for Paphos burglary

Police on Tuesday arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with a burglary which happened eight days ago in Paphos.

On April 30, a Paphos resident reported to police that unknown persons broke into her home in Paphos and stole some jewellery.

Investigations pointed to the involvement of the 31-year-old.

On Tuesday, police were informed that the suspect was in an apartment in Paphos. He was caught by residents who notified the police officers.

In his possession two knives, a shotgun, a small amount of cannabis and other items were found.

The man is being detained pending further investigations.

