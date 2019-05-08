Met Live Opera screenings conclude

The 2018-19 season of the award-winning The Met: Live in HD programme concludes with the revival of Francis Poulenc’s psychological drama Dialogues of Carmelites. A fitting end to a season in which the Metropolitan Opera has amazed audiences all over the world by combining great classical productions, rare revivals and new proposals, always with top protagonists.

The next screening for this year will be broadcast on Saturday at 7pm, with the rare showing of Poulenc’s post-war opera (1957).

Dialogues of Carmelites is one of the most moving opera performances. Poulenc’s modern masterpiece is based on Bernanos’ cinematographic work, which describes real events of the French Revolution. More specifically, the story takes place in the monastery of Compiègne in France, where the Order of the Carmelites monks refuses to renounce their faith as demanded by the mob, only to be martyred on the guillotine.

In the starring role is Isabel Leonard, who portrays the young Blanche de la Force, opposite Met legend Karita Mattila as the First Prioress. The orchestra is led by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the new Music Director.

Catch the three-and-a-half-hour performance in K-Cineplex theatres in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos on May 11 with subtitles in both Greek and English.

Dialogue de Carmelites

The final opera screening from the Metropolitan Opera. May 11. K-Cineplex in Nicosia, Larnaca, Limassol, Paphos. 7pm. €18 / €14. Tel: 7777-838