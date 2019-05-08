Nicosia green spots up and running

The eight Nicosia district green spots where residents can take their unwanted items for recycling free of charge are now up and running.

The public may take bulky items such as furniture, mattresses, carpets, old electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE), garden waste, plastic containers – packaging, paper/cardboard, glass, aluminium, metal objects, wood, fabrics, toys, x-rays, thermometers, medicines, lamps, cleaning materials, paints, ink, adhesives, edible oils and fats, vehicle batteries, portable batteries, motor oil, and scrap for burial.

In addition, the green spots receive construction debris including old tiles and toilets, up to 50 kilogrammes per visit with maximum quantity one tonne per six months.

The green spot in Strovolos, aimed at the service of the greater Nicosia area residents, is located on Halkidikis street, near Leroy Merlin shop.

The other green spots are in Ergates, Kokkinotrimithia, Peristerona, Astromeritis, Linou, Alampra and Malounda.

All green spots operate daily including on weekends.

The summer hours (April to September) are between 9am and 8pm between Monday and Saturday and between 9am and 2pm on Sundays.

Winter hours (October to March) are between 9am and 6pm between Monday and Saturday and between 9am and 2 pm on Sundays.

Contact details:

Strovolos – 99 950161

Alampra – 99 950162

Kokkinotrimithia – 99 950163

Peristerona – 99 950170

Astromeritis – 99 950277

Linou – 99 950288

Ergates – 99 950290

Malounda – 99 950266