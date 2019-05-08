President, Greek Defence minister discuss situation caused by Turkey’s activities

President Nicos Anastasiades exchanged views on Wednesday with Greek Defence Minister Evangelos Apostolakis about the unstable situation caused in the Eastern Mediterranean by Turkey and the violation of international law and the legal rights of the Republic.

Apostolakis was received this morning by the president and according to a presidency post on Twitter, “there was an exchange of views on the unstable situation caused by Turkey and the violation of the international law and the legal rights of the Republic of Cyprus.”

The Greek minister will participate in the 5th Intergovernmental Defence Council of Greece and Cyprus, during which he will meet with his Cypriot counterpart, Savvas Angelides.

Turkey has issued a navigational telex, announcing its intention to start drilling off Cyprus until September 3. Drillship Fatih is in an area west of the Akamas peninsula within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus.