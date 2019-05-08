Sonar moves to Xyliatos lake in search of child victim of serial killer

Sonar technology being employed to find the two remaining bodies of victims of suspected serial killer Nikos Metaxas, 35, was put to use on Wednesday at Memi lake in the Xyliatos area, where a six-year-old girl is believed to have been dumped.

The six-year-old, Sierra Graze Seucalliuc, went missing last May along with her mother, Mary Rose Tiburcio, 39, from the Philippines, whose body was the first that was retrieved by authorities from a shaft at the Mitsero mine on April 14.

Of the seven murders of female foreign nationals – five women and two children aged 6 and 8 – that the 35-year-old confessed to the police to have murdered, five bodies have so far been found, with police still searching for Sierra and one more body, possibly that of Marricar Valdez Arguiola, 30.

Arguiola is believed to be located in a third suitcase dumped in the red lake in Mitsero, for which search crews continued efforts on Wednesday.

Two of the suitcases containing victims Metaxas had dumped in the red lake where retrieved by the authorities, the first on April 28 and the second on May 5.

The first contained the body of an adult woman, possibly Livia Florentina Bunea, 36, from Romania. Reports claim that the second contained the body of a child, which if true would be Bunea’s eight-year-old daughter, Elena Natalia.

Though efforts for the location of the third suitcase in the red lake with the sonar came up empty on Tuesday, the underwater sound propagation technology allowed authorities to pinpoint certain areas in the north and west sections of the toxic lake, which will be searched on Wednesday by a diver.

On Tuesday, reports said that the diver pulled two objects which are not related to the case out of the red lake on Tuesday, as the lake seems to have been used as a dumping ground by many.

Police are reportedly in contact with the British experts that assisted local authorities with the ongoing investigations last week, and might use a ground penetrating radar to check areas in the lake covered with mud.