Spehar to meet both leaders to discuss Unficyp report

The UN Secretary General’s Special Representative in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar has asked to hold meetings with the two leaders to listen to their views on the current situation as regards the Cyprus problem.

UN spokesperson in Cyprus Aleem Siddique told the Cyprus News Agency on Tuesday that Spehar has requested to meet President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in light of the recent UN Security Council meeting and the forthcoming report of the UN Secretary General on the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp).

Spehar “usually sees both leaders before and after every report on Cyprus,” he said.

After her meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Tuesday, Spehar will in due course hold a meeting with Anastasiades, Siddique said, adding that no date has been confirmed yet for this meeting.

Spehar’s meetings with the leaders are not related with the UN Special Envoy Jane Holl Lute’s mission but to issues regarding Unficyp and the confidence building measures (CBMs), he said.

Lute is currently engaged in an effort and has been holding contacts with the parties involved with the aim of agreeing on the terms of reference as to the methodology of a new negotiating process.

In a statement issued after its meeting on Cyprus at the beginning of May, the UN Security Council urged the sides to agree terms of reference as a basis for meaningful results-oriented negotiations, mindful of the natural window of opportunity presented by the current electoral cycle.