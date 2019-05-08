Tourism revenue up despite drop in spending

Revenue from tourism rose 1 per cent to €92m in the first two months of the year despite a drop in per capita spending, the statistical service said on Wednesday.

On a yearly basis, revenue from tourism fell slightly in February, from €52.7m to €52.4m. January saw a 3.2 per cent annual rise to €39.6m.

Per capita spending in the first two months of the year dropped to €490.9 from €513.9 the previous year, a 4.5 per cent decrease.

Per capita spending per day in January and February rose 1.1 per cent on an annual basis, from €56.5 to €57.1.

Overall per capita spending in February this year dropped 4.4 per cent year-on-year, from €519.4 to €496.8, the service said. Spending per day per head rose by 4.9 per cent however, to €59.8 from €57.

The average stay fell by 8.8 per cent year-on-year in February, from 9.1 to 8.3 days.