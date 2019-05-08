Tourism revenue up despite drop in spending

May 8th, 2019 Cyprus 0 comments

Tourism revenue up despite drop in spending

Tourism was one of the issues mentioned in the survey

Revenue from tourism rose 1 per cent to €92m in the first two months of the year despite a drop in per capita spending, the statistical service said on Wednesday.

On a yearly basis, revenue from tourism fell slightly in February, from €52.7m to €52.4m. January saw a 3.2 per cent annual rise to €39.6m.

Per capita spending in the first two months of the year dropped to €490.9 from €513.9 the previous year, a 4.5 per cent decrease.

Per capita spending per day in January and February rose 1.1 per cent on an annual basis, from €56.5 to €57.1.

Overall per capita spending in February this year dropped 4.4 per cent year-on-year, from €519.4 to €496.8, the service said. Spending per day per head rose by 4.9 per cent however, to €59.8 from €57.

The average stay fell by 8.8 per cent year-on-year in February, from 9.1 to 8.3 days.

 

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Website Development by Cloudtech.com.cy
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close