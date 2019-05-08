University of Nicosia announces ‘Decentralized 2019’

Organised by the University of Nicosia, a global leader in blockchain education and research, Decentralized 2019 promises to be bigger and better than before.



The Athens summit is set to attract over 1500 attendees from more than 50 countries as well as a great variety of sponsors and exhibitors. It will take place from 30 October – 1 November at the world-class Divani Caravel hotel in Athens. Last year attendance from Cyprus was high, with businesses from the finance sector keen to follow the latest blockchain developments.

Contentworks Agency, a key media partner for the event looks at what’s in store for Decentralized 2019.

What to Expect

Decentralized 2019 will unite leading global executive and academics to debate current trends and developments within the blockchain sector. There will be three main areas of focus, these are:

#1 Business: Discover how blockchain and cryptocurrencies will disrupt business.

#2 Technology: Learn about the latest technological developments and their global impact.

#3 Academia: Find out what’s in store for a blockchain-led future.

Confirmed Speakers 2019

The conference is also set to welcome over 100 speakers who will share the latest from their field of expertise. The confirmed speaker line-up for 2019 so far has already got us brimming with excitement and includes:

• Tim Draper – Founder of venture capital firm Draper Associates, DFG and Draper Venture Network

• Antony Lewis – Director of Research at R3, a company specialising in building blockchain technology to transform businesses

• Silvio Schembri – The Minister of Financial Services for Malta, otherwise known as the Blockchain Island

• Daniel Hulme – CEO of Artificial Intelligence (AI) firm Satalia

• Antonis Polemitis – CEO of the University of Nicosia



Keeping Up with Innovation

Speaking about the renewed media partnership with Decentralized, Contentworks Agency Director of Business Niki Nikolaou said: “We’re passionate about blockchain and being part of Decentralized is a great way for us to be at the vanguard of how this technology is positively disrupting many industries and traditional practices. Blockchain has immense potential but it’s time to move from theoretical and over to a practical level. Our marketing team has worked with some of the top crypto and blockchain brands. We look forward to meeting more at Decentralized 2019.”

Blockchain and Humanitarian Causes

Aside from the obvious governmental and financial benefits of blockchain are the exciting humanitarian possibilities. Monique Morrow took to the Decentralized stage last year to discuss the importance of aligning technology with society’s needs. As a ground-breaking innovator and technologist, Morrow works tirelessly to explore digital democracy and whether blockchain can go beyond corporate organisations to help humanitarian causes. She has looked closely at topics such as blockchain and safe identity storage for refugees.

The University of Nicosia (UNIC) is also opening up new avenues for those forced to flee their home due to social and political reasons. Refugees living in camps now have access to a free online blockchain course which allows them to pursue new careers in different countries. The MSc degree in Digital Currency also offered by UNIC allows those from all different backgrounds to climb up the career ladder in an industry that is currently brimming with opportunity.

Contentworks is passionate about creating a fairer world through the help of technology. Creative Director, Charlotte Day said: “Blockchain is advancing at a rapid rate and has the ability to change lives. From digitising identity to tracking donations to refugee causes, there are a lot of valuable possibilities which could revolutionise the world we live in.”

Buy your tickets for Decentralized 2019 here.