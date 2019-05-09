A taste of the West End

This weekend’s long list of events is proof that we’re entering the busy summer season. A boat show, a village festival, a mountain running race, Larnaca’s book festival and food festival are all going on this weekend. Choosing where to go might be tricky – but, if you’re craving a taste of West End theatre, head to Pattihio Theatre as the Limassol Theatre Arts School puts on its musical rendition of Matilda this Sunday the 12th.

Why does it have hints of the West End? The production includes some performers who are veterans of the London stage, notably Lucy-Jane Georghiou who was part of Cats, Fame and The Sound of Music.

After a bright career on stage and on TV, she settled in Cyprus to bring professional musical theatre to local audiences and created the Limassol Theatre Arts School (LTAS) for that purpose. Now she’s playing Matilda’s mother, Mrs Wormwood, along with fellow West End performers Artemis and Iolanthe Georghiou, who were cast in the new West End production of Matilda in 2016.

Then again, it’s not just these industry professionals who steal the show, even if their experienced background brings heaps to the table. It’s also the children, as Andria Christodoulides from LTAS explains. “Our youngest cast members are 10, while teens average between 13 and 15,” she points out. “We are proud to have such young children featured in our show! It is indeed hard work, with plenty of hours of rehearsals since February, but these children have exceeded expectations.”

Andria goes on to give details of what to expect in this one-night-only performance, featuring inspired and challenging choreography and intricate storytelling. “We are bringing the West End production of Matilda to Limassol. A fantastic array of musical theatre, telling the funny and uplifting story by Roald Dahl.”

Matilda

Performance by Limassol Theatre Arts School (LTAS), staged by kids and professional West End actors. May 12. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 6.30pm. €15. Tel: 25-377277