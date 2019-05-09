Bar review: Rumtree, Larnaca

With street names and squares normally being given the name of a former president or war hero, its quite refreshing that Larnaca has chosen to give a more cosmopolitan name to Europe Square, which is just at the top of the famous Finikoudes beach front. It’s also fitting that this square has been given a modern name as one of the bars just off it fits in perfectly with that description.

Rumtree is a refreshing change from the popular gin bars that seem to have been the trend for the past couple of years. Walking in, you will immediately get the feeling of being in a bar that you would expect to stumble across near the beach front in the Caribbean where some of the best rum in the world is produced. There is also a chilled, outside seating area, perfect for sipping your cocktail while relaxing with friends on a warm summer evening.

The softly playing music really sets the mood, unlike some bars that have the music blaring so loud that you can barely hear the person next to you!

The main problem I faced when at Rumtree was what to order! With the house mixologist using fresh ingredients and a selection of only the very best rum available to create the perfect cocktail, I wanted to try almost all of them! The decision was made even more difficult when looking around at what other people were drinking as the cocktails are all amazingly presented. The cups and tiki mugs alone are enough to tempt you! I ordered the Hemingway Daiquiri, a blend of rum (of course), fresh grapefruit, lime and maraschino.

Fear not if rum is not your thing, you can still enjoy the chilled vibe of Rumtree as they also have a selection of other drinks.

Don’t forget to check out their social media to keep up to date with some of the events that are regularly hosted. From tiki nights, to live rhumba dancing and even comedy nights, there’ll definitely be an evening that you’ll want to go down for.

I’m looking forward to getting down there again and trying some more cocktails!

Rumtree

Where: Leoforos Athinon, Europe Square, Larnaca

When: 7pm-1am daily

How much: average price per drink €9

Contact: 99 787389