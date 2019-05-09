Cypriot winner in leading global literary prize

Cypriot writer Constantia Soteriou has been named as the regional winner for Canada and Europe in the world’s most global literary prize, it was announced on Thursday.

The Commonwealth Short Story Prize is awarded annually for the best piece of unpublished short fiction from the Commonwealth. It is the only prize in the world where entries can be submitted in Bengali, Chinese, English, Greek, Malay, Portuguese, Samoan, Swahili, Tamil and Turkish.

In her story ‘Death Customs’ Soteriou writes about mothers and wives in Cyprus who were led to believe that their loved ones were missing after the 1974 war, when the state had clear evidence of their deaths.

“I feel so honoured and happy to be among the regional winners of this year’s Commonwealth Short Story Prize,” Soteriou said.

“This prize can strengthen not only my own voice as a writer but also the voice of the strong and powerful women I am writing about. Worlds and stories can heal and comfort the souls of those who suffer. This is why we write; this is why we tell our stories. Thank you Commonwealth for making me be heard.”

The international judging panel, chaired by British novelist, playwright and essayist Caryl Phillips, chose five winning stories, all written by women, from a shortlist of 21, after 5,081 entries were submitted from 50 Commonwealth countries.

“The regional winners of the Commonwealth Short Story Prize explore a remarkably diverse range of subject-matter, including stories about war, love, abuse and neglect. What unites the stories is a common thread of narrative excellence and dramatic intensity. The voices of a truly global cast of characters enable us to engage with and recognise universal emotions of pain and loss,” Phillips commented.

The Commonwealth Short Story Prize is run by Commonwealth Writers, the cultural initiative of the Commonwealth Foundation. Commonwealth Writers develops and connects writers across the world and helps address the challenges they face in different regions. Such linguistic diversity in a short story prize in part represents the richness of the many and varied literary traditions of the Commonwealth.

The five regional winners’ stories will be published online in the run-up of the announcement of the overall winner by the literary magazine Granta.

The overall winner will be announced in Québec City on July 9.

Soteriou was born in Nicosia in 1975. Her first novel Aishe Goes on Vacation (Patakis, 2015) received the Athens Prize for Literature award. Her second book Voices Made of Soil (Patakis, 2017) was included on the shortlist for the Cyprus Literature Awards. She has written plays for independent stages and for the Cyprus Theatre Organisation.