Future enthusiasts gather in Limassol

Sophia, the world’s first Android citizen will appear before audiences in Limassol at the two-day Reflect festival, which opened on Thursday and will address all aspects of the future.

Speeches and presentations will be made across a range of themes, including Artificial Intelligence, sustainability and conscious business, health tech, education, tech vs. humanity, and tech in lifestyle.

“From business people to the big organisations, this is a fantastic opportunity to network and learn more about developments in tech. Trendsetters, decision-makers, and pioneers of our time will be challenging the status quo of our current age and presenting the future of AI, health and wellbeing, philosophy and mindset, cities, travel️, art and design, money and impact,” said co-organiser Andria Lambrou.

For the second time, trendsetters, decision-makers, and pioneers are coming together to challenge the status quo and address how our lives have been disrupted by everything from AI to the changing world of business, innovation in health tech, new players in mobility, and climate change.

According to the organisers – Heart Cyprus and 0100 Ventures – over 1,000 people from entrepreneurs and managers to students will have the chance to listen to more than 50 speakers to listen, learn and reflect on the changing world.

Other highlights include Founder & CEO of Jungle Creations, a media company whose video content is distributed to over 85 million followers; the Head of AI Innovation and Strategy at Adobe, best known for spear-heading Adobe’s Creative Cloud strategic development partnerships; the co-founder & CEO of Virtual Everything, and a member of this year’s Forbes 30 under 30; and the CEO and co-founder of AeroMobil – the advanced engineering company which is currently commercialising the flying car.

By Thursday noon, there were only 37 tickets up for grabs for what has been billed as “the largest future casting festival between Southern Europe and the Middle East.”