Jail for man who caused teen’s road death

A 58-year-old man was on Thursday sentenced to eight months in prison after having been found guilty of causing the death of a teenager in a traffic accident.

Larnaca district court also suspended the man’s driving licence for 12 months.

The incident occurred on the night of February 25, 2017 on Archbishop Makarios Avenue in Larnaca.

The man, who was driving a bus at the time, made a right turn, cutting off and colliding with a 17-year-old who was on a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

The teenager, who was not wearing a helmet, was hurled into the air and landed on the tarmac, sustaining severe injuries that turned out to be fatal.

The bus driver tested negative for alcohol content in his bloodstream.