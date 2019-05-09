Late drama as Spurs stun Ajax to reach Champions League final

Lucas Moura scored a stoppage-time winner to complete a hat-trick and seal a sensational 3-2 comeback win for Tottenham Hotspur to take them past Ajax Amsterdam on the away goals rule into the Champions League final on Wednesday.

Tottenham looked down and out at halftime after skipper Matthijs de Ligt’s fifth-minute header and a superb 35th minute effort by Hakim Ziyech put Ajax in complete command of the tie having won the first leg 1-0 in London last week.

But 24 hours after Liverpool’s miracle comeback to beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate, Tottenham produced their own heroics to reach their first European Cup final.

The celebratory mood in the jam-packed Johan Cruyff Arena turned to one of nailbiting tension after Brazilian Moura scored twice in four minutes early in the second half to put Spurs within a goal of going through.

Ziyech hit the post for Ajax who appeared to have weathered the storm but Moura struck past Andre Onana to flatten the Ajax players and send the away fans into delirium.