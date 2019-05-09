Motorcycle accident seriously injures driver

A 28-year-old man was seriously injured when he was thrown from his motorbike in Tseri on Wednesday night.

Police were notified at 8.30pm that an accident had happened on Dimokratias street in Tseri.

A man riding his motorbike had lost control over the vehicle and fell off it.

He was taken to Nicosia hospital where he was diagnosed with a jaw fracture and several other injuries.

The injured man is being treated in the intensive care unit.

Before the arrival of police at the scene unknown persons moved the motorcycle and efforts are underway to find it.

The causes of the accident are not yet known.