Open day at Lania

Lania village opens its courtyards this weekend – and in fact it’s been doing it every May since 2006, as the women of Lania open up their very picturesque and colourful gardens to the public. Music, dance and chatting with the locals will all form part of the Lania Lanes & Courtyards 2019 event.

Those of you who have ventured up to the Limassolian village will know how quaint Lania is, typified by its flowers, plants and pebbly alleys. It’s a photographer’s paradise – and indeed a permanent outdoor photography exhibition decorates its walls, making for a sweet way to explore more of the island’s local life and history.

During the event, there will be another photography exhibition on at the local museum, along with an art exhibition by the pupils of Trimiklini primary school. The kids will take an active role in this year’s activities as, at around 4.30pm on Sunday the 12th, they will perform songs, poetry and tsiatista.

Following that performance, and until 7.30pm, there will be a series of entertainments. The dance group of Trimiklini will perform next, followed by a quintet of musicians from the RAF Central Band.

Concluding the festivities, the duo known as The Goldflinches will traverse the village playing traditional violin and lute. And, as Lania is one of the 14 commandaria villages, the musical walk will finish at the museum with sips of the sweet dessert wine.

“It’s our main event of the year,” says Jacqueline Owen, a founder of ‘Women in Lania’ and one of the organisers of Lania Lanes & Courtyards. “We know that visitors to the village are curious about what is behind our gates. We thought it would be nice to open our courtyards once a year and encourage people to enjoy the charm of Lania.”

An annual fixture for 13 years now, the event has attracted crowds to the village – but, despite its popularity, Lania remains well-preserved and has kept its character, possibly thanks to the influx of foreign artists who reside there.

What Jacqueline particularly likes about the event is its non-commercial quality, as well as seeing happy people return year after year. “Lania has always been a beautiful village, and we hope our event has encouraged more people to come,” she adds.

Lania Lanes and Courtyards

The women of Lania village open their courtyard doors, welcoming visitors to discover the village. 4.30pm-7pm music and dance. Lania village, Limassol. May 11 (11am-6pm) and May 12 (11am-7.30pm). More information at: laniavillage.com