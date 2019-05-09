Thieves take €80,000 worth of jewellery from Limassol shop

Jewellery worth €80,000 was stolen from a jewellery shop early on Thursday morning.

Limassol police chief Yiannis Soteriades said that the force believes the theft was the work of a known criminal gang.

According to police, the owner of the shop on Makarios avenue reported that shortly before dawn the alarm at the premises went off.

Officers rushed to the scene and found that the side entrance of the building had been forced open.

The thieves had covered the lights around the shop with aluminium foil and turned the security cameras so their actions could not be recorded.

They used special remote-controlled tools to open the lock and iron bars to break the metal shutters.

After they took items worth approximately €80,000 they left. The scene has been cordoned off and investigations have started.