Anastasiades says European response to Turkish drilling ‘positive’

President Nicos Anastasiades underlined on Friday the positive response of Europe at the informal European Council regarding Turkish drilling activity in the isand’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

In statements at the Presidential Palace, he also said no immediate measures are taken during an informal summit and referred to the effort to find a solution through diplomatic means.

“First we exhaust all means available to those who may be able to exert influence and then we take the decisions,” he added.

On the sidelines of the summit Anastasiades met French President Emmanuel Macron who conveyed the “constant and strong support” of Paris.

The Turkish drillship Fatih, accompanied by three service ships, is located almost 40 nautical miles west of the Akamas peninsula and 83 nautical miles from the Turkish coast. The area falls within the EEZ and continental shelf of Cyprus.

Anastasiades addressed EU counterparts in Sibiu on the matter, with Council President Donald Tusk saying that “the EU stands united behind Cyprus and expects Turkey to respect the sovereign rights of EU member states.”

Tusk also said that there will be a special European Council on May 28 following the European elections, to start the process to nominate the next leaders of the EU institutions.