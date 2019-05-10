CREATIVE WOMEN INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE in Limassol, 3-4 May 2019

Business Women and Leaders Gathered in Limassol to Attend the Creative Women Conference.30+ International Speakers Came Together to Share and Network with Women Leaders and Business Owners via Inspirational Keynote Speeches, Hands-On Workshops and Panel Discussions.



The annual Creative Women Conference, under the patronage of the First Lady of Cyprus Mrs. Andri Anastasiades, took place 3-4 May 2019 at Parklane Luxury Collection Resort and Spa in Limassol, Cyprus. This is the fourth annual gathering which brought together nearly hundred and fifty accomplished female leaders, founders and entrepreneurs from around the world. Baria Alamuddin world known journalist, presenter and mother of Amal Clooney said ‘Cyprus is dear in my heart because my marriage took place here and I was also the first journalist to announce that Makarios was still alive after the attempt of his assassination.’

The event founder and director, Olga Balakleets, CEO of Ensemble Productions has established a unique women’s event that welcomes women from all industry backgrounds an opportunity to gather, connect and learn from each other. Together with her team, she has developed a conference that encompasses friendly networking, rewarding lectures and hands-on workshops with a holistic approach.The panel of influential woman speakers came from diverse countries in the world that have been featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur, popular women magazines and various global publications. The conference addressed topics around entrepreneurship, health and wellness, business growth, innovation and women leadership. Presentations, networking and hands-on workshops were complimented with beachfront yoga sessions, networking lunches and dinners. The event ended with a beautiful Gala event on 4 May, in which attendees enjoyed a luxurious dinner with live entertainment by an international ballet dancer Sergio Bernal, X factor star pianist Evgeny Khmara, legendary 911 Band and danced until early hours.

Our very own, Paola Hadjilambri, an award-winning actress, playwright and producer and Marketing Executive of The International School of Paphos presented in a theatrical way her speech ‘Sky is the Limit’ in which she advised and encouraged women not to take ‘no’ as an answer and try over and over again until they succeed their goals and dreams. As she declared ‘Do not get stuck in your comfortable ballerina shoes and sprint around the hallways of your company. Wear those Louboutin stilettos and run a marathon!’

Women from all walks of life were surrounded with like-minded professionals and had candid conversations, pitched ideas, learned actionable business strategies and networked in-person. Creative Women Conference serves as an opportunity to express passions, exchange ideas and find solutions to lingering questions in a relaxing atmosphere.

The list of speakers included Baria Alamuddin, an award-winning international journalist and broadcaster, Rukhsana Ali, Director of Venus TV, Sara Ali, Luxury Business Adviser, Fashion Coach & Mentor, Sandra Bauknecht, digital entrepreneur, luxury specialist, editor, Christina Blacklaws, President of the Law Society of England and Wales, Kiera Chaplin, Actress, model, entrepreneur, Cher Chevalier, Co-Creator of PAWS LAW, Judith Clegg, Founder & CEO of Takeout Innovation Agency, Dr. Petra Döring, Founder of MAGNETIX Wellness, Jill Douka, PCC #1 Awarded International Bestselling Author, Official Member Forbes Coaches Council, Viola Edward, Co-founder-owner of KAYANA International, Mariana Eidelkind, founder Oblique Face & Body, Dr Anna Grichting, Architect, urbanist and musician, Johanna Herbst, the founder of Delygate.com, Gulrukh Khan, Award-winning international film maker, Holistic Specialist, Avel Lenttan, CEO of Evolvea Switzerland and founder of Avel Lenttan Jewels, Liat Mordechay Hertanu, Co-Founder and CMO of 24me, Dr Linda Papadopoulos, An award-winning author and psychologist, Pavlina Papalouka, Founder of AwakenSpace education, Rebeca Riofrio, Founder of Arts in Fusion TV and Deputy director for fashion and Arts at the House of Parliament, Yulia Romanenkova, Founder of the renowned international children’s filmmaking camps, Sandra Bauknecht, a luxury specialist and a Founder of high-end fashion and lifestyle blog Sandra’s Closet,Vikki Thomas, A global business strategist and a real estate investor, Mary Ann Thompson-Frenk, published writer, internationally award-winning sculptor, Laura Timm, Founder of the Success Without Limits, Dr Kuiljeit Uppaal, IMAGE SCIENTIST & CEO – Krea, Armani Vernescu – Founder & CEO of Quality Focus, Xania Wong, Founder and CEO JOBDOH, Anna Grichting, an award-winning architect.

The annual Creative Women Conference has been organised in Cyprus since 2016 by Creative Women, and this year it was supported by Regus, Georgiades & Associates and Kinisis Ventures, The Deputy Ministry of Tourism, The Golden Lady Woman of the Year Award, KREA, KAYANA International, Premiere Media Group, Middle East Business News and Magazine, Business Fit Magazine and Russian Wave.

