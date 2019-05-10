House condemns Turkey’s actions in EEZ

May 10th, 2019 Cyprus 0 comments

House condemns Turkey's actions in EEZ

Parliament on Friday condemned Turkey’s actions inside the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and demanded measures from the international community and the European Union that will have tangible consequences on Ankara.

House President Demetris Syllouris has also written a letter to the president of the European Parliament, the heads of five other parliamentary organisations and the EU member states, as well three permanent members of the UN Security Council and the Iranian parliament.

Syllouris protested Turkey’s violations and its bid to obstruct Cyprus from exercising its sovereign rights and asked for support and solidarity.

He said the parliament’s initiatives will intensify so that foreign legislatures were made to understand Turkey’s actions.

