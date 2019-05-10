Human remains recovered by CMP at Famagusta site

The Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) announced on Friday that its crew has started to recover human remains at a site in Mutluyaka/Stylloi.

The site in occupied Famagusta is being excavated by a bicommunal excavation team, the CMP said in an announcement.

The CMP said it has recovered the remains of 16 people this year.

The Committee said it would like “to extend its warmest sympathy to the families of the missing persons and make a plea, once again, to all communities on the island to support the Committee’s efforts by providing information on possible burial sites.”

To provide information, members of the public are urged to call +357 22 400142 (Greek Cypriot Member’s Office) and 181 (Turkish Cypriot Member’s Office).