Larnaca hosts international food festival

In celebration of Europe Day, the Larnaca Europe Square Food Festival 2019 will be held to entice food lovers. Cuisines from around the globe will be served up today and on Saturday, starting from 4pm.

The aim isn’t only to enjoy tastes from around the world but to promote the European idea of multiculturality.

“Through the festival,” say organisers, “we wish to broadcast social messages and offer entertainment to society, to both local and foreign visitors. We would like to inform that the organisation isn’t for profit, so a significant part of the revenues will boost the very important work of Europa Donna Cyprus.”

Various professionals will present different cuisines from Europe and the rest of the world. At the same time, there will be sounds from different parts of Europe from bands and DJs, dancers from local and foreign bands, information stands about the European Union (in cooperation with the home of Europe in Cyprus), Europa Donna Cyprus stand and much more.

Burgers, hot dogs, falafels, fish, wraps, dumplings, Argentine flavours, doughnuts, crepes and souvlaki will all be part of the festival. Perhaps the most intriguing is the banzai roll which is like a sushi sandwich or a sushi burger.

Larnaca Europe Square Food Festival 2019

Food stands serving dishes from Europe, Asia and the world. Dance performances, live music and DJs will entertain. May 10-11. 4pm onwards. Tel: 99-014545