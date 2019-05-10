Police were ‘unprofessional,’ president says

President Nicos Anastasiades said Friday police had acted in a negligent and unprofessional manner when investigating the disappearance of several women who eventually turned out to be victims of a serial killer.

Anastasiades was speaking during the affirmation of deputy chief of police Stelios Papatheodorou at the presidential palace.

“I’m taking this opportunity to express my sincere condolences and the state’s apology to the families and friends of the unfortunate victims for the negligent, wrong, and unprofessional way the members of the police force had acted,” Anastasiades said.

“At the same time, I ought to express sincere thanks to the members of the police and the fire service who have been working conscientiously and without pause to recover the victims’ bodies.”

It has been almost a month since the first victim of self-confessed serial killer Nicos Metaxas was discovered in a mine shaft.

Authorities have so far recovered five of the seven victims the 35-year-old army officer has claimed to have murdered, including two children.

On Friday, a diver entered the toxic water of red lake near Mitsero in search of a suitcase, which is believed to contain the body of one of the victims. Crews have so far recovered two bodies that were stuffed in suitcases.

A third body, that of a child, is being sought at another lake in Xyliatos.