Search launched for missing 80-year-old woman from Peyia

May 10th, 2019 Cyprus 0 comments

Police have intensified a search for an elderly Russian woman, a resident of Peyia, who went missing on Thursday evening.

The 80-year-old was reported missing by her Greek Cypriot son-in-law on Thursday night. He said she left the house at 8.30pm on foot and did not return.

According to the son-in-law, she has serious health problems.

A search was launched in the evening with the help of local residents but nothing was found.

The investigations continued at first light, with officers patrolling the area on foot and by car.

