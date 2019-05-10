Teenagers arrested after theft from pub

May 10th, 2019

Police arrested three teenagers on Thursday in the Famagusta district in connection with a theft from a pub and the illegal possession of burglary tools.

A pub owner reported to police that between midnight and 6am on Thursday, unknown thieves broke into the premises and stole money, loudspeakers and the cash register.

Evidence pointed to the involvement of a 16-year-old, a resident of the area. He was arrested to facilitate further investigations.

The suspect was allegedly involved in four other cases of stealing money from slot machines in the same district.

After conducting investigations into the incidents, two other teens, 17 and 18, were also arrested.

