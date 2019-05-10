Total and Eni to expand presence in Cyprus’ EEZ

Energy giants Total and Eni are set to expand their presence in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Republic of Cyprus, and they are expected to cooperate in hydrocarbon activities in offshore block 7, the Cyprus News Agency said Friday.

Quoting unnamed government sources, CNA said the French and Italian energy companies may also cooperate in other blocks, in the island’s EEZ.

Discussions are being held on multiple levels, with talks between experts still underway, the same sources said.

Last November, the Ministry of Energy announced it had received a single application from joint venture Total E&P Cyprus B.V. / Eni Cyprus Limited, for a licence to carry out exploration for hydrocarbons in block 7 of Cyprus’ EEZ.

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides said on Thursday that developments concerning the energy programme should be expected in the next few days.

A day earlier, Christodoulides visited Paris where he held meetings at a political level. He also met with Total deputy director of North Africa and Middle East Elias Kassis, with whom he discussed the company’s future plans in Cyprus, both in relation to drilling targets and new blocks.

Asked about the course of negotiations regarding the licensing of block 7, President Nicos Anastasiades said Friday that if there is “anything to be announced will be announced at the appropriate time.”