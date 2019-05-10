News podcast: What life is like for domestic workers in Cyprus

Filipinas at a service to mourn the dead women in Nicosia on Sunday (CNA)

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

      • We join the vigil for the murdered foreign women and find out what life is like for domestic workers in Cyprus
      • It’s Cyprus Breakfast and Brunch Week
      • One of the island’s premier music festivals starts this week and the annual cactus and succulent exhibition takes place on Sunday

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

 

