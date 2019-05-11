A Minute with Anastasia Demetriou Fashion designer and performer

Where do you live?

In Nicosia, with my parents, our dog Aris, nine cats, two turtles

Best childhood memory?

My first letter from my sister who was staying in Athens by that time. I didn’t know how to read but with that letter I started learning to.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Most frequented restaurant must definitely be getting falafel from Sham Food on Eleftheria square! Can’t say I have an absolute favourite dish but I love eating sushi. Definitely can’t even think about eating snails. Disgusting.

What did you have for breakfast?

Grilled cheese on toast with garlic and tomato

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I’m a day person, I love the sun and being outdoors with my friends and dog. I occasionally like to dance at parties, but would rather be someplace where I can actually have a chat without shouting over loud music.

Best book ever read?

Crucible by Arthur Miller. I liked the allegorical tone, comparing modern day witch hunts to the ones of the past.

Favourite film of all time?

Harry Potter, I basically grew up with the books and movies. When I was a teenager it was my getaway path to a world of fantasy and then slowly as I was growing, I realised that it has a deeper meaning of how lust for power corrupts people.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

Camping with friends both on the mountains and the beach, anywhere away from the city relaxes me. My dream trip is to visit Aoshima, Ehime an Island in Ozu, Japan or the cat island as they call it, for obvious reasons.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Mostly rock and jazz

What is always in your fridge?

Halloumi and tomatoes of course

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

A high ceilinged cozy rural retreat somewhere up the mountain, with a big garden for rescued animals (shelter like).

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My grandfather. They tell me I am a lot like him in character, so I would love to meet him and ask a lot.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would say goodbye to all my beloved ones and be with them until the end.

What is your greatest fear?

Humans and their ability to destroy life

Tell me a joke…

Why do a vegan and a vegetarian never get to know each other?

They never meat.