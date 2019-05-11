Focus in Cyprus championship shifts to relegation battle

With Apoel clinching the title and the other European places secured by Apollon, AEK and AEL with two rounds still to go, the attention shifts to the relegation group where one more team will join Ermis Aradippou in the second division.

Enosis Neon Paralimniou and Doxa Katokopias, currently level on points, are in the most precarious position while three points cushion them from the Alki, who can also drop a division if results in the final two games go against them.

Doxa Katokopias, who for the first part of the season were enjoying their football from a lofty league position, defeating teams like Apoel (with ease!), imploded in the second part and are now staring relegation in the face.

They face relegated Ermis Aradippou at the Makarion stadium and should pick up the three points, something that will go a long way in helping them avoid relegation.

Enosis have a difficult task away to Pafos FC and a defeat there, coupled with a Doxa win, will leave them with a mountain to climb.

Alki will be looking to get at least a point from their last home game against group leaders Anorthosis who have little if anything to play for.

The Famagusta team has already announced a new coach for next year while a number of players have already been informed that their contracts will not be renewed.

In the championship group, champions Apoel face their bitter local rivals Omonia and will be keen to extend their unbeaten run against them that goes back to 2013.

A word of caution for motorists as after the local derby Apoel will celebrate winning the championship outside their clubhouse, at the Kennedy and Makariou avenue junction close to the Hilton hotel.

In Limassol Apollon need to avoid defeat against AEK so as to hang on to second place while cup finalists AEL take on Nea Salamina.

Saturday: Omonia v Apoel (17.00), AEL v Nea Salamina (19.00)

Sunday: Alki v Anorthosis, Pafos FC v Enosis, Doxa v Ermis (all 19.15), Apollon v AEK (17.00)