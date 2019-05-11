Herman Koch’s The Dinner in Cyprus for the first time

The Dinner, Herman Koch’s thrilling psychological thriller that became a best seller and caused a global sensation, comes for the first time to Cyprus for two performances in Nicosia and Limassol. The much-talked-about play by the Dutch writer, which has been translated in more than 25 countries, will be staged on May 24 at the Pattihion Municipal Theatre in Limassol and Latsia Municipal Theatre on May 25.

Two couples, a crime, three children and a dark secret that should not revealed, are presented in front of the eyes of the audience through a dangerous dinner of a seemingly happy and modern bourgeois family. The dark secret that connects the two couples concerns a horrible crime their children have commited.

Their worst instincts come to the surface and the dinner turns into a merciless survival game that puts their limits and strengths to a harsh test. How far will someone go to protect her family and children?

The play will be performed in Greek and stars Stelios Minas, Katerina Lechou, Lazaros Georgakopoulos, Katerina Misichronis and Giorgos Kotanidis. The five actors co-exist together on stage creating a performance with a lot suspense and breathtaking moments. The dramaturgy and direction were undertaken by Lilly Meleme, while the translation is thanks to Katia Sprelaki.

The Dinner

Play by Herman Koch. Directed by Lilly Meleme and translated by Katia Sprelaki. May 24. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limasol. May 25. Latsia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €25/20. Tel:25-377277, 22-878688