Leeds win 1-0 at Derby in playoff semi-final first leg

May 11th, 2019 Football, Sport 0 comments

Leeds win 1-0 at Derby in playoff semi-final first leg

Soccer Football - Championship Play-Off Semi Final First Leg - Derby County v Leeds United - Pride Park, Derby, Britain - May 11, 2019 Leeds United's Kemar Roofe shoots at goal with an overhead kick Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Source: Reuters
(Adds quotes)

May 11 (Reuters) – Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe scored in the second half to seal a 1-0 victory over hosts Derby County in the first leg of their Championship playoff semi-final on Saturday.

Roofe, who had struck in both league clashes against Derby this season, collected a fine cross from winger Jack Harrison and tucked the ball past Derby goalkeeper Kelle Roos in the 55th minute to give his team a slender advantage in the tie.

“We’ve taken a good step as the first 90 minutes is done. You’ve seen all the drama and comebacks this week so we can’t relax,” Roofe told Sky Sports.

It was the 15th goal of the season for Roofe, who could have doubled his team’s advantage, only to be denied by Roos as Leeds came alive following a sedate opening period.

Derby were awarded a penalty after Harrison appeared to foul Jayden Bogle in the 77th minute, only for referee Craig Pawson to overturn his decision and award a free kick to the visitors after consulting the linesman.

“I knew that Jayden Bogle had come in behind me but I was surprised it was called a penalty. It’s all about perspective but I was going for the ball, I had no intention to take him down,” Harrison said.

Leeds held on as Derby struggled to create clear chances at home. The teams meet at Elland Road in Wednesday’s second leg.

Aston Villa defeated West Bromwich Albion 2-1 in the first leg of the other semi-final earlier on Saturday. The return leg is at The Hawthorns on Tuesday.

The finalists will meet at Wembley on May 27 to decide who will join Norwich City and Sheffield United in the Premier League next season.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Website Development by Cloudtech.com.cy
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close