May 11th, 2019 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Man detained in case of smuggling 25.3kg of cannabis

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Friday night for a case concerning the smuggling of more than 25 kilogrammes of cannabis found in the luggage of a woman, 34, who had arrived at the Paphos airport from abroad last October.

Police and customs officers located 20 nylon bags containing cannabis weighing 25.3kg.

The woman was arrested and remains under custody until the trial.

The 39-year-old man was arrested last December in Greece after Cypriot authorities issued a European arrest warrant on him and was extradited on Friday to Cyprus. He was arrested upon his arrival at the Larnaca airport on Friday evening.

