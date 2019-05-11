Saracens surge back to beat Leinster in Champions Cup final

England’s Saracens were crowned champions of Europe for the third time in four years on Saturday as they came from 10-0 down to beat last year’s winners Leinster 20-10 in a ferocious final.

The Irish side, who beat Saracens in the quarter-finals last year and were seeking a record fifth triumph, found their rhythm first and a try for Tadhg Furlong put them 10-0 up, only for Saracens to force their way into the game with a brilliantly-created Sean Maitland try to make it 10-10 at the break.

Both sides defended ferociously in a brutal third quarter but Saracens took advantage of a yellow card for Scott Fardy as another Owen Farrell penalty and a try by Billy Vunipola off the back of a scrum made it 20-10 to the London side.

Saracens were able to play out the remainder of the game largely in the Leinster half and see out the victory.