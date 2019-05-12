Cypriot artist wins Silver Lion at 2019 Venice Biennale

May 12th, 2019 Cyprus 0 comments

Cypriot artist wins Silver Lion at 2019 Venice Biennale

Epaminonda's work in Venice

Cypriot artist Haris Epaminonda has won the Silver Lion for a Promising Young Participant at the 2019 Venice Biennale, which has the theme May You Live In Interesting Times.

Haris lives and works in Berlin.

In handing out the prize, the jury said it awarded Epaminonda the Silver Lion “for her carefully constructed constellations of images, objects, text, forms, and colours that are built out of fragmented memories, histories and imagined connections; for showing us that the personal and the historical can be compressed into a powerful yet loose web of multiple meanings”.

